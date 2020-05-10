ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,301 American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of -0.08. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

