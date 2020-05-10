ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,107 TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In other news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.