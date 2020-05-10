ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Emcor Group worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Emcor Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

