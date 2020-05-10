ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.19. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

