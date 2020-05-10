ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MasTec worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.