Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Close Brothers Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Close Brothers Group to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,295.27 ($17.04).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,040.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,351.54. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 890 shares of company stock worth $1,039,061.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

