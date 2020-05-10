Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,649,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

