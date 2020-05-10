CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of CLS (LON:CLI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 225 ($2.96) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The company has a market cap of $767.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.66. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other news, insider Sten A. Mortstedt purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £477,000 ($627,466.46). Also, insider Bengt F. Mortstedt purchased 188,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £298,951.80 ($393,254.14). Insiders bought a total of 507,908 shares of company stock worth $81,656,611 in the last quarter.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

