Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dyk Robert Van bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Insiders have purchased 22,650 shares of company stock worth $350,322 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 282,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 120,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

