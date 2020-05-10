Columbus Macro LLC Sells 208 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,650,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.0% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.