Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.02. Commscope shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 149,105 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after buying an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commscope by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,385,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 2,373,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $29,958,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 1,480,532 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth $12,452,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

