Concentrum Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

