ConforMIS (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. On average, analysts expect ConforMIS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFMS stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.06. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

