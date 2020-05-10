Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 15,959 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.8% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

