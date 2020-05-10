ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNOB. TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $584.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.35.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier acquired 7,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,385.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Thompson acquired 1,300 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

