Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

