Cordasco Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

