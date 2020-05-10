Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

