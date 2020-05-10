CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.