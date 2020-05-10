Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.64.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $957.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$752.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

