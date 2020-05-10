Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Raised to C$7.65 at AltaCorp Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price lifted by AltaCorp Capital from C$7.35 to C$7.65 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of CRWN opened at C$3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.84. Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and a PE ratio of -177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.96.

In related news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,566.80.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

