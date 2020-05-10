CSFB Analysts Give Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) a C$46.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$60.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 317.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total value of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$236,236. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $5,678,088 over the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

