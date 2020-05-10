CSFB Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$10.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Stelco alerts:

STLC stock opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.86.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.