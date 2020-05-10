CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

