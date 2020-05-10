DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of BLDR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.