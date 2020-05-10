Dan Fougere Sells 21,486 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,074,729.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

