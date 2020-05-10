DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

