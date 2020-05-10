DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

