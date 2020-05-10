DeDora Capital Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

NYSE HD opened at $234.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.