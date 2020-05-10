DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

