Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.93 ($2.38).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.92 ($1.49) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

