Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

