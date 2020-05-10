DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $146,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.