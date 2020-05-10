Dohj LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.