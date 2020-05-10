Dohj LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

