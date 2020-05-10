Dohj LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.