Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $78.05 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,645,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.