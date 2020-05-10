Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Knowles Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 110.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after buying an additional 1,117,546 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,790,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 75,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 26.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

