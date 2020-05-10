Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.77, but opened at $21.89. Dropbox shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 341,262 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Dropbox by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

