Duke Energy (DUK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Duke Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.05-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.05-5.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

