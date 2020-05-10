Dynatrace (DT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.66.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,407 shares of company stock worth $26,105,690 in the last ninety days.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

