E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOAN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.31 ($11.99).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.17 ($10.67) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.52.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

