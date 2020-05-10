Ebix (EBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

In related news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares in the company, valued at $82,619,370.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 2,500 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.31.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

