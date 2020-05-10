Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

