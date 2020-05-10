Endologix (ELGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Endologix has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. On average, analysts expect Endologix to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.79.

ELGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Endologix to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

