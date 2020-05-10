Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nevro Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.43).

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

NVRO opened at $124.89 on Friday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

