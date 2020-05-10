Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.50 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 365,512 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 301,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

