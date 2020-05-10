Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.48.

IPGP stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.74.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.