Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 64,355 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.