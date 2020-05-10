Evercore ISI Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.24.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$632,784.24.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

